Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. MKM Partners cut their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

