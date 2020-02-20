Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $240,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

