Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 773,705 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,992,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

