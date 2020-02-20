Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,449 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $153,318.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,305.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $279,718.40.

On Friday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $160,732.28.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

