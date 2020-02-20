Charles C. Boettcher Sells 1,217 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WM opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 899,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

