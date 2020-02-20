Insider Buying: Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Buys 14,815 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Atul Bhatnagar purchased 14,815 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

CMBM stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Cambium Networks Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

