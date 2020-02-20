Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

