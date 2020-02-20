5,870 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Shares of LEA opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

