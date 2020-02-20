Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

