Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,697 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.70 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

