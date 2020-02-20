Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arconic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 3.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 6.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Arconic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

