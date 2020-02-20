Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,514 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Panhandle Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.