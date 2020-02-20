Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

