Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,192 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Rollins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 808,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

ROL stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.