Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $4,947,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $2,486,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

