Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.