Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

