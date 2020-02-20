Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUSK. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

