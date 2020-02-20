Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $46,000 in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

