Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $143,000 in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. PC Tel Inc has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

