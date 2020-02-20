Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Radiant Logistics worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.