Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $17.62 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $276.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.