Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $179,000 in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FedNat by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in FedNat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FedNat by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedNat by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FedNat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. FedNat Holding Company has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. FedNat’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

