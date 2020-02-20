Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

