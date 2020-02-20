Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 261.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

