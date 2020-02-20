Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 4096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

