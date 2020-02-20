Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.39

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Canon alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 344.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.