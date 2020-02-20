Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.39

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 344.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
