Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 4,837 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after acquiring an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

