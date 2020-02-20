Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $205,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.