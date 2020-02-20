Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.46

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 2481734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

