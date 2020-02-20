Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.72

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several research firms recently commented on SHG. Citigroup lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

