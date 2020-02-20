Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.72

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several research firms recently commented on SHG. Citigroup lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

