Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.94

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 1517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The stock has a market cap of $926.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Xperi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xperi by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Xperi by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 109,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

