Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 62,776 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,776 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

