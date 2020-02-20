Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOD. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Shares of GOOD opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
