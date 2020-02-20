Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOD. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 456,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

