Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGAL. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
