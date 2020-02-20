DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $291.68 on Tuesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $301.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $514,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,671. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

