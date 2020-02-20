Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.