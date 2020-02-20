Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

