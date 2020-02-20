Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,020,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

