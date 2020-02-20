BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to “Hold”

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Cerus stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Cerus has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,891 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 733,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 420,250 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

