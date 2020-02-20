bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

bluebird bio stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

