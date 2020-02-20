Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
BCYC stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
