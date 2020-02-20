Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BCYC stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

