Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ATLO opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Ames National has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ames National by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ames National by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

