Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of ATLO opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Ames National has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.46.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
