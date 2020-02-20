Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

