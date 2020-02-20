Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

RARE opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

