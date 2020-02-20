Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NRBO opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.77. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $37.13.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

