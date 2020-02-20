Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.