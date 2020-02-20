HC Wainwright Raises Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Price Target to $7.00

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGRX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

