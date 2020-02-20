ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,756,000 after buying an additional 367,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after buying an additional 350,101 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 132,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,211,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

