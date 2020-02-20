Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its position in Mercer International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.