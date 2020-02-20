NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.30

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 155675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.01.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

